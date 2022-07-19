What does Archive mean in Fortnite?

Fortnite has been pumping out incredible skins for a while now which means that you probably have a large collection of them sitting in your locker. With a brand new summer event on the horizon and much more coming, it is time to learn how to archive skins in Fortnite. Here is how to do just that.

How to Archive Skins in Fortnite

Archiving skins in Fortnite is a simple solution to cleaning up your locker. If you have a lot of skins, it can be difficult sorting through them all to find the one you want. And, if you don’t have room for more skins, you’ll definitely need to archive a few.

But don’t worry, archiving skins does not mean deleting skins. You will always be able to access your achieved skins whenever you want and take them out of the archive and back to the locker. Archiving skins is only to make your locker more manageable and make room for more skins.

To archive skins in Fortnite, simply go to your locker, press and hold the archive button, select as many skins as you want, and press archive. You have just archived your skins. To go to your archive, press the Sort + Filter button, scroll to the bottom, and press the archive filter option. You can unarchive any skin by following the same archive process.

And now you know how to archive and unarchive skins in Fortnite. If you’re interested in the newest skins coming to Fortnite, check out our Fortnite page. Along with skins, we cover all the upcoming events, how to complete specific seasonal quests, where to find collectibles, and much more.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.