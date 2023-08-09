What Does “You Are About to Progress Your Adventure” Mean in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

The worst situation in any video game is continuing forward and being unable to return to a specific area to complete side quests or get valuable rewards. In Baldur’s Gate 3, at times, you’ll get a notification that states, “You are about to progress your adventure, make sure to tie up any loose ends before leaving!” This guide will cover what progressing your adventure means in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“You are About to Progress Your Adventure” Meaning in Baldur’s Gate 3

“You are about to progress your adventure” in Baldur’s Gate 3 simply means that you are continuing in the story, and there is a possibility that the world around you will change depending on where you are in the story. For example, you can still fast-travel to any location you previously visited in the game, but NPC’s locations can change, environments may look different, etc.

So, in other words, “you are about to progress your adventure” doesn’t mean that you’ll be locked out of the area you’re leaving, but it’s warning you that the area could change depending on your quest and the choices you make on that particular quest. When you get the “progressing story” notification, the best thing to do is to complete everything necessary for your party so you don’t lose track of an NPC, for example.

Are There Points of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 does have points of no return. Points of no return are crucial moments in the game where the player’s choice can affect what’s available to them and what is removed entirely for the playthrough. A good example of this is deciding to side with Halsin, completely locking you out of the chance of recruiting Minthara to your party.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is constantly throwing points of no return at you, adding a ton of replayability to the game for a second playthrough. You can do the opposite in the second playthrough at these crucial moments, completely changing your playthrough and making gameplay feel fresh.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023