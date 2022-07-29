What Gun is the Bullet Dispensary Blueprint in Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone has a lot of blueprints that are available for players and with the vast range on offer sometimes people need to do a bit of research about what blueprint is for what weapon. One such blueprint that has been getting discussed is the Bullet Dispensary blueprint. Many have been wondering what weapon the blueprint actually relates to. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Bullet Dispensary blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Bullet Dispensary Blueprint Details

The blueprint itself is the legendary blueprint for the NZ-41. It is the legendary variant of the main NZ-41 assault rifle. This blueprint was first released to players alongside the ‘Blunt Force Drama’ Tracer Pack. This tracer pack also will give you eight other items along with the legendary blueprint for the NZ-41. The pack costs 2400 COD Points so if you are looking for a bundle that will give you two legendary weapon blueprints along with calling cards, a skin, and more, this can be an excellent choice of a bundle.

There are certainly a lot of challenges to complete at the moment so having a great set of weapons ready to go will always be a benefit for you when you are starting to complete all of the wonderful challenges on offer. In terms of the NZ-41 itself, the gun is known to be a brilliant selection for all of your needs. As long as you have optimized your attachment loadout with this weapon you will be breezing through the experience and getting a lot of kills along the way. Time to get this legendary blueprint and put this variant to the test for yourself!

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.