What is Raid Power and What Does it Do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players tend to know about the phrase ‘Raid Power’ although at times it can be difficult to understand what it actually is at times unless you have all the key details. Whenever eating sandwiches there is a range of benefits that will arrive with certain recipes. One of these benefits can be the aforementioned Raid Power and it will be in your best interests to ensure you try and get the Raid Power at certain moments. This article will take you through what Raid Power is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Explanation of Raid Power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Raid Power is a type of meal power boost that will give you even more rewards from Tera Raid battles in the experience. These buffs that you get from meals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are especially important for keeping you ahead of the pack thanks to interesting buffs that can be found in a variety of hearty dishes throughout the game.

Equally, you may find other meal power boosts such as Sparkling Power and Catching Power among a few others. The Raid Power is just one of the many power boosts that you will likely stumble across through your time playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tera Raid Explanation in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Tera Raids are where you will battle against tough Tera Pokémon with a squad of up to three other players or you will get three A.I characters join alongside you for the fight if you don’t have any online friends playing the game currently to assist you with the battle. These Tera Raids can be started through the Crystal extrusions across Paldea that are scattered throughout the map.

Time to get busy making sandwiches after you know how to in order to get some Raid Power all to yourself. Tera Raids quickly become a key part of the experience for many players so having the knowledge of what buff you can bring with you will greatly assist your journey.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available right now for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022