What Do Sandwiches Do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Explained

Adventuring through the Paldean Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is enough to make any trainer and their party hungry, so luckily, you can stop at any time and have a homemade snack with your Pokemon. But outside of hosting a cute cutscene and being a pleasant way to interact with your hard-working party, a lot of trainers are questioning why this feature was implemented into the game since it seems pretty pointless on its own. However, there is much more than meets the eye with this fun lunchtime feature, and every trainer can benefit from its perks if they know what they are doing. So read on to find out what sandwiches do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Is the Purpose of Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As you trek across Paldea, you will come face to face with several NPC’s hosting picnics, and if you stop to speak to them, they will offer you a handful of ingredients alongside resting your Pokemon. Once you’ve got some fillings, you’ll be able to make your own sandwiches to fill the stomachs of your party, but these sandwiches offer more than a meal. Each Sandwich recipe will provide several perks to a trainer, such as increasing the spawn rate of a specific type of Pokemon for a time or giving additional power to type-specific moves. When you eventually start using Herba Mystica to create your sandwiches, you may even have increased shiny odds for an hour or so.

As you experiment with different sandwiches and fillings, you will also level up the power of these perks. So, starting at level one, you’ll creep up the ranks until the powers set by the sandwiches are incredibly potent and noticeable while exploring the wild. Additionally, you can follow a recipe to coincide with your available ingredients or go wild and create your masterpiece to suit which perks you want to add to your gameplay. Finally, if you want to try new things and you’re struggling to find fellow picnicking trainers, ingredients can also be purchased from each town across the region.

There are loads of different recipes you could create during your time in Paldea, so keep a note of the ones which prove to be more successful or applicable to what you want to achieve. Sandwich making is a lot of trial and error within the game, but your Pokemon won’t complain when they’re receiving a hearty meal after every battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2022