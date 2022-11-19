How-Do-You-Help-the-Mysterious-Pokemon-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

One thing that sets Pokemon Scarlet and Violet apart from previous Pokemon titles is the trainer’s immediate willingness to help out every species from the get-go, regardless of how initially intimidating they may be. Throughout the game, no matter which route you take, it seems as though the bond you develop with your Pokemon is no longer creature and trainer but a bond of two friends instead. This begins from the very moment you leave your home in Paldea, and one of your first Pokemon encounters may not be how you imagined it. Read on to find out how you can help the Mysterious injured Pokemon.

How To Help the Mysterious Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you leave the lighthouse just after walking through Poco Path, Nemona will question a shrill cry that sounds close to your location. After you’ve spent a little while exploring the location, you’ll find either Koraidon or Miraidon below a cliff, depending on which game you are playing. A cutscene will trigger and show your trainer falling from the cliff, and you will have to walk over to the Pokemon. This will open your bag and request you select an item to give the Pokemon in an attempt to help. Of course, since it’s a Pokemon game, you’d expect a Potion, Revive, or Full Heal to do the job. But the legendary Pokemon you are face to face with wants one thing and one thing only, the sandwich your Mom made you to take to school.

The sandwich is given to you just before you enter Poco Path for the first time and is considered a Key Item in your bag, so there’s no way to accidentally eat it before encountering the legendary for the first time. Once you have given it to your legendary, the monster will spring back to live and do whatever it takes to protect you through the first cave you walk through.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022