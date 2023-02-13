There comes a point in Hogwarts Legacy where you have to complete the Headmistress’ trial. The only problem is, you have to get to the current Headmaster’s office. Your way in will have to be by getting the passcode to reveal the staircase upward. This is where you get into the next quest, The Polyjuice Plot. While disguising yourself as Phineas Nigellus Black, you have to recite his family motto in this Hogwarts Legacy quest. But what is it?

What is the Black Family Motto in Hogwarts Legacy?

While you’ll still get the motto even after all the “wrong” dialogue choices you give to Scrope, this is the motto. It’s “Toujours pur” which is French for “always pure”. If you’re wondering why that is, it’s because the Black lineage took their pure-blood statuses very seriously.

The thing is, while you may be disguised as the Headmaster in this quest, you do not possess the knowledge he has. Even if you now know that he is a pure-blood, your character does not know French or the password. This is all crucial, albeit very humorous to acquire this knowledge.

Once you do know the motto which is also the password, you can now freely access the highest part of the castle. This also includes being able to get the Room With a View trophy.

What is a Pure-Blood?

A pure-blood is a term used to describe people who come from a family lineage that does not consist of muggles or squibs. It is an elitist or classist point of view, but given how Phineas Nigellus Black acts in the game, it’s quite characteristic of such.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023