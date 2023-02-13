How is Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy Related to Sirius Black?

The Black family is a very prominent and powerful one in the Wizarding World. In Hogwarts Legacy, Phineas Nigellus Black is the Headmaster of the school during this time period. Since isn’t a common last name in the Wizarding World, how is Phineas Nigellus Black related to Sirius Black?

Are Phineas Nigellus Black and Sirius Black Related?

Phineas Nigellus Black appears briefly as a portrait that aids Dumbledore in the Harry Potter books and movies and is obviously the Headmaster of Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sirius Black is one of Harry Potter’s dad’s best friends, and he got framed for the murder of Harry Potter’s parents. Sirius Black is Harry Potter’s godfather and he is one of the most beloved characters in the series.

After confirming that Phineas Nigellus Black and Sirius Black are indeed related, the question remains: in what way are they related?

Phineas Nigellus Black is Sirius Black’s great-great-grandfather. Phineas Nigellus Black was born in 1847 and he went on to have a son named Sirius Black II after his own late brother. Sirius Black II had a child named Arcturus Black III who had Orion Black who is the father of Sirius Black III, the one we are all familiar with.

Sirius Black, and you presumably, despised Phineas Nigellus Black since he was one of the worst Headmasters Hogwarts ever had. As you’ll experience as you play through the game, Phineas Nigellus Black is rude, short-tempered, and strict.

Because of the time period, there is no way to put Sirius Black into the game (even if you can visit Azkaban), so we are unfortunately stuck with his great-great-grandfather Phineas Nigellus Black.

At least now you know how Phineas Nigellus Black and Sirius Black are related.

