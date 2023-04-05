What is the Destiny 2 Power Cap in Season 21? Explained

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is currently in Season 20: Season of the Defiance, but the Power Cap for Season 21: Season of the Deep has been announced. Soft Caps, Power Caps, and Hard Caps can be one of the many hard-to-understand things in Destiny 2, so here is your explainer on the Power Cap in Season 21.

Destiny 2 Season 21 Power Cap

In the latest TWAB, it has been revealed that the Power Level Cap will stay the same as it is in Season 20. This is unusual in Destiny 2 as most new seasons increase the Power Cap by 10 points.

The Season 20 Power Cap is 1,800, so the Season 21 Power Cap will be 1,800. You can reach the Power Cap by focusing Prime, Powerful, and Pinnacle Engrams. Once opened, use Upgrade Modules to fuse the new gear’s Power Level into the gear you love to use.

Your Power Level in Season 21 won’t be changed, so if you are grinding toward the Season 20 Hard Cap of 1810, know that the Season 21 Hard Cap is also 1,810. Your grinding efforts will not be in vain.

However, each season brings in a new seasonal artifact with new perks to choose from. The seasonal artifact gives you a Power Level boost of up to 15 points. Because Season of the Deep will give us a new seasonal artifact, you’ll need to grind that back up to get the passive 15 Power Level boost.

Since there is no Power Level climb, Bungie is releasing Trials of Osiris on week 1 of Season of the Deep. Other things like a faster release of Grandmaster Nightfalls will also be readily available in Season of the Deep thanks to the Power Level remaining the same.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023