What Is the Error Cube in Deep Rock Galactic?

When it comes to Deep Rock Galactic, every ore is worth something or so they should be. The Error Cube is something that has puzzled players since it was added to the game. It has always had a mysterious nature surrounding it. Let’s go over what the Error Cube is, where you can find it, and what it is used for in Deep Rock Galactic.

Deep Rock Galactic Error Cubes

There are many ores in Deep Rock Galactic, you have your Nitra for resupply pods and Morkite for mission quotas. There are also plenty of ores that drop into larger objects for profit bonuses like Jadiz. However, the Error Cube has always been something that never seemed to have a place. Players had no clue what it was and the game refused to tell players by providing jumbled text when you look at it and having no apparent purpose.

To this day, we still don’t know the purpose of Error Cubes. We were unable to even tell how many we had collected until recently. However, this doesn’t mean that there is no reason to collect them.

At some point in the future, they will most likely be given a purpose. Given how hard it is to find a single Error Cube, you will want to make sure to have plenty stockpiled so you can use them all when they are given a use.

How to Find Error Cubes in a Mission

Error Cubes are one of the most uncommon resources you can find in Deep Rock Galactic, so you will always want to keep your eyes out for them while on a mission. You will want to keep your eyes peeled for a slight pink glow on the wall accompanied by a bunch of little crystals poking out of the ground.

Once you have found a vein, you will want to simply dig it out of the wall. Just make sure you are digging toward the light and you should soon find the cube buried in the dirt. Since it is a whole cube and not just some ore, you will need to carry it back to the MULE. You deposit it the same way you would an alien egg.

You can tell that you deposited it by looking at your team repository on the side of your screen. It will not say Error Cube, but will instead be a jumbled mess of random letters, numbers, and symbols. it will also have a small icon of the Error Cube next to it.

Since Deep Rock Galactic is getting seasonal updates, we may soon see a use for Error Cubes added to the game. Maybe we will be able to use them to buy new pickaxe parts over how you currently get new pickaxe parts.

Deep Rock Galactic is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023