What is Timing Impact in NBA 2K23? Explained

In NBA 2K23, players are able to truthfully customize their jump shots by mixing the styles of many world-renowned players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan, among many others. With that said, when customizing your shot, you need to be mindful of its stats, which are divided between Release Height, Release Speed, Defensive Immunity, and Timing Impact. But what is Timing Impact, and most importantly, how does its rating affect your shot?

What is Timing Impact in NBA 2K23?

To put it simply, Timing Impact represents how much your shot’s precision will be increased after a perfect or good release. But that does not mean that getting the stat to A+ will allow you to always score, as just like your perfect shots will be empowered, the higher the rating the heavier will be the penalty when performing off-time releases.

Does Timing Impact Really Matter?

Overall, the stat heavily interferes with the performance of your jump shots, so even if you have not mastered the move yet, it is ideal to have your jump shot’s Timing Impact on at least C- / B. If you have already mastered the craft and are highly confident in your ability to perform Greens (the community’s nickname for the perfect releases), then having the setting on A/A+ will definitely improve your performance.

How to Perform Perfect Shots on NBA 2K23

You can perform perfect shots on NBA 2k23 by releasing the shot button at the exact moment your player is ready to release the ball. When using the Shooting Meter, the perfect release spot will be identified in green. Good shots can also be made as the meter is close to the optimal point, but releasing the button while the meter is still in the white area will heavily penalize your shot, no matter your Timing Impact stat.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022