What Platforms Is High on Life Available On? – PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Explained

Gamers hoping to jump into High on Life may be finding it hard to do so. It isn’t because the game is difficult or anything like that, as it does feature adjustable difficulty sliders, it’s because of the platforms that it is currently available on.

There is plenty to enjoy in this title, especially if gamers are fans of Justin Roiland’s other works, Rick and Morty or Solar Opposites. However, there are only a few platforms that High on Life is currently available on, so let us take a look and see if it will pull a vanishing act and appear on other platforms, or if this title will remain an Xbox and PC exclusive.

Why Is High on Life Only On Xbox And PC?

Gamers that are hoping to warp into this trippy first-person shooter on any other platform besides Xbox or PC may need to wait a while before they are finally able to do just that. With this particular title, it seems that Squanch Games partnered up with Xbox and Microsoft to produce and publish this game. However, there is a small chance that it may break free of these chains in the future and come to other platforms if previous titles are anything to base on.

With Trover Saves The Universe, this title found life on the PlayStation family of consoles, originally only as a PSVR title. However, after an update that allowed gamers to jump into the game in “flat mode”, or without a VR Headset, it also found its way onto other platforms.

But, if Microsoft paid to publish this title exclusively, does that mean it will always be on Xbox and PC? Not exactly. Another Xbox-exclusive title that Xbox Games Studio published, Psychonauts 2, saw its release on other platforms. Does this certifiably mean that High on Life will come to more platforms?

Not entirely, but after seeing Trover make his way onto the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, we can only hope that fans of High on Life will get the same treatment. Maybe we’ll be able to bring some friends along for the ride if this merge finally happens.

High on Life is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022