What to Buy With Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in Final Fantasy XIV 

Final Fantasy XIV’s cap system when it comes to currencies can be a tad bit annoying. Allagan Tomestones of Poetics presents a similar problem. Players can hold a maximum of 2000 Poetics at a time. Any Poetics you earn after that are wasted. Given how easily players earn Poetics in the game, it almost seems like a waste of opportunity.

But not to worry. Here’s what you can buy with Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in Final Fantasy XIV.

Best Ways to Spend Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in Final Fantasy XIV

1. Buy Gear

The best way to utilize your stash of Allagan Tomestones of Poetics is to buy Augmented Gear. The gear you buy with Poetics can compete with the higher-level gear you get from the Market Board for Gils.

Remember players unlock their first tier of equipment when they hit Level 50. Once you do, you can talk to one of Rowena’s Representatives or head to wherever the endgame vendor sold the gear previously.

The gear you buy is good for ten levels. So you’ll only need to upgrade once you hit Level 60, making it a worthy investment.

2. Anima Weapons Quest

With an excess of Allagan Tomestones of Poetics, you can finally take on the Anima Weapon questline. The quest requires an unbelievable number of Poetics but now that you’ve got a surplus, you are that much closer to getting your dream Anima Weapon.

You can use your stash of Tomestones to buy the long list of materials needed for the Anima Weapon Quest. Here’s what you’ll need to buy:

Umbrite

Crystal Sand

Singing Cluster

Pneumite

Archaic Enchanted Ink

Aether Oil

3. Relic Weapon Junk Hunt

You can also put your bag full of Tomestones to good use by hunting down old Relic Weapons. While these weapons have lost their value, you can always trade them in for some sweet Glamours.

Each quest for Relic Weapons has different requirements. You can still stockpile a basic list of materials ahead of time. It’s a decent way of emptying your reserve of Allagan Tomestones of Poetics, even if you don’t plan on going on a quest any time soon.

Here’s a breakdown of what you should get.

1 Archaic Enchanted Ink

4 Thavnairian Scalepowder

50 Singing Clusters

5 Aether Oils

15 Pneumite

10 Unidentifiable Bones

10 Unidentifiable Shells

10 Unidentifiable Ores

10 Unidentifiable Seeds

60-80 Umbrite

60-80 Crystal Sand

4. Making More Money

You can also put your stack of Allagan Tomestones to good use and make more money. It’s as simple as going to Idyllshire and locating NPC Hismena in Rowena’s Center for Cultural Promotion. Head to the “Allagan Tomestones of Poetics (Other)” section. Here you’ll find Himena giving out Goblinol and Goblacquer for 10 Poetics apiece.

You can then sell these items to any lingering junk vendors at the lucrative price of 64 Gil, making the Poetics for Gils exchange a worthy investment. Do the math and it comes down to 12,800 Gil per 2000 Poetics.

Remember you get Poetics for menial tasks like running older dungeons or for Duty Roulette. So don’t think twice about spending them all.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023