Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now well over a week old and the game is just beginning. Players will be entering their second week with the game, or perhaps picking it up for the very first time. And because of its real-time clock and calendar, everyone will experience a lot of the same stuff at the same time. There’s events, tasks, and many other things to take part in this week in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so let’s break it all down for the week of March 29 to April 4, 2020.

What’s Happening This Week – March 29 to April 4

This week sees the arrival of the first seasonal event, which requires that you have an active internet connection and have fully updated your game. Be sure that you’ve updated to the latest version before it all starts. But once you have done that you’re ready to start the week, and hopefully you’re doing it in the usual way.

Sunday – March 29th

Starting off with Sunday, March 29th be sure to find Daisy Mae and buy some turnips. You’re still in the early chapters of the game, so all the Bells you can get will be a huge help. There’s tons of upgrades and building projects coming down the line, so buying low and selling high can net you the money needed to accomplish all those tasks.

As the game has grown and already become a huge hit, groups have begun forming to share turnip prices. We explain how it all works in the link above, but what you really need is to find some friends who are also playing. Share your prices every single day, twice a day actually. When one of you has a good price, head on over and sell all you have. You can easily end up with a million Bells or more by doing this, so make sure it’s the first thing you do every week. It will put your money out of reach for a while, so if you are still working toward upgrading Resident Services be sure that’s all finished up first. But thankfully you may not need many Bells for the upcoming event.

Wednesday – April 1st

Bunny Day arrives! The very first seasonal event is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Wednesday. We broke down all we know about the Easter focused extrtavaganza in our Bunny Day guide so check it out for all the gritty details. Basically it’s a multi-day egg hunt, so hopefully you’re ready to explore all over your island every single day until April 12th.

Past Wednesday the Bunny Day festivities should be the only major thing, though we’re still on the lookout for the first fishing tournament. You should still be focusing on the other tasks at hand though, so make sure you check out all of our other guides on these early day objectives. By the end of the week you should have multiple villagers on your island, an upgraded Resident Services, and a full blown Nook’s Cranny store if possible. That will set you up well for the coming days and weeks. But that is what’s happening in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week, for March 29 to April 4, 2020.

- This article was updated on:March 28th, 2020