When Does Granblue Fantasy Relink Release?

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an RPG that will bring longtime fans of the series back to the world again to enjoy everything that is awaiting them. The art style is gorgeous as always in our opinion and it certainly looks as though we will be adventuring for many hours once again. This article will take you through everything you need to know about Granblue Fantasy Relink’s release date.
Granblue Fantasy Relink Release Date
The Granblue Fantasy Relink release date is Winter 2023.
Story Developing…
- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023
About The Author
Gordon is a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy, a Games Design (BA) Honours student, and a Video Game Ambassador. He has been writing at AOTF for over a year and a half, with four years of games writing experience for outlets like Green Man Gaming.
When he's not busy, he'll no doubt be experiencing games, writing poetry, playing guitar, adventuring, or happily starting a new Skyrim playthrough! As an avid Final Fantasy XIV player, he also hopes that you'll gain a warm feeling from his community stories.
Gordon has reported on Fallout 4 and Destiny 2, whose favorite genres include action RPGs, MMORPG's and First Person Shooters but is always experimenting with many other types of games.