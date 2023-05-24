When Does Granblue Fantasy Relink Release?

Image: Cygames

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an RPG that will bring longtime fans of the series back to the world again to enjoy everything that is awaiting them. The art style is gorgeous as always in our opinion and it certainly looks as though we will be adventuring for many hours once again. This article will take you through everything you need to know about Granblue Fantasy Relink’s release date.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Release Date

The Granblue Fantasy Relink release date is Winter 2023.

Story Developing…

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023