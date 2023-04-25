When Does Honkai Star Rail Go Live?

Image: miHoYo

Honkai Star Rail is gearing up for launch and fans are wondering when they can enter the servers to enjoy everything that will be on offer. If you’re getting ready for a special launch, the last thing you’d want to happen is to miss the time window for getting in first. This article will take you through when Honkai Star Rail will go live.

When Does Honkai Star Rail Release and Go Live?

Honkai Star Rail releases on April 26, however for a few regions they will be able to play it on April 25. This is because the game’s servers go live in various regions at different times because of the well-known effects of time zones. Listed below are the times and days when you will find that Honkai Star Rail goes live.

PT: April 25 at 7pm

April 25 at 7pm CT: April 25 at 9pm

April 25 at 9pm ET: April 25 at 10pm

April 25 at 10pm UTC: April 26 at 2am

April 26 at 2am BT: April 26 at 3am

April 26 at 3am CET: April 26 at 4am

April 26 at 4am IT: April 26 at 7:30am

April 26 at 7:30am JT: April 26 at 11am

When these times are reached in your timezone, Honkai Star Rail will be available to play. It should be noted that you will not be able to play on every platform yet as the launch is only for PC, iOS, and Android. However, there will be a time in the future when new server live times will likely be searched for based on the PlayStation release of Honkai Star Rail.

When is the PlayStation Release Date for Honkai Star Rail?

There has been no confirmed PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 release date as of yet but everyone has received information that it will be on the way soon. We just don’t know how soon yet so in the meantime it could be worth your time playing the game on PC or mobile.

No matter what platform you decide to play Honkai Star Rail on if you are a Genshin Impact fan then it looks like you will feel at home with Honkai Star Rail — even if you’re not, this title looks like it will have something for everyone.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023