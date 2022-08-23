When Does Sonic Frontiers Release?

Sonic Frontiers is on the way and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a certain release date before any main worldwide reveal of the actual date. If you are hoping to get into the action of Sonic Frontiers including everything that it offers before December it looks like you will certainly be getting that chance. If you are hoping to get more information about the release if you missed any information then this article will have you covered taking you through everything we know about the Sonic Frontiers release date.

Sonic Frontiers Has a Release Date

The Sonic Frontiers release date is the 8th of November 2022. This was confirmed after a Japanese trailer for the game seems to have been accidentally made public. The trailer had shown the release date of the title and fans quickly took to their favorite social media platforms to inform everyone about what they had seen. After the trailer was released, it was quickly made private again which likely means the release date trailer was not meant to be shown at that time.

Gamescom will probably have the same trailer later today for people to see the release date. Since the trailer was indeed official, there is an extremely high likelihood that the release date will be the 8th of November. This is releasing on the day before God of War: Ragnarok does so the game will definitely have some competition to go up against. With every ounce of information that is revealed for Sonic Frontiers, fans just keep getting more and more excited which is always a thrill to observe. Thankfully those same people won’t have to wait too long this year now before they are able to jump into the game for themselves and enjoy all of the various content up for grabs.

Sonic Frontiers will release on November 8th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.