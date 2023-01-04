When Does the Snow Go Away in GTA?

Since GTA Online is a living game, weather events like snow come and go. However, with the holidays over, snow has lost its winter wonderland vibe and has taken on the cold and lonely vibe. If you’re wondering when the snow will be gone in GTA Online, you’ve come to the right place.

When Will it Stop Snowing in GTA?

After you’ve found all of the snowmen in GTA, the snow loses its charm. Much like in real life, Los Santos gets snow every year in the winter months. Though it started in December, the snow will go away on January 6, 2023.

Though nothing is confirmed and there is a lot of back and forth when it comes to Rockstar teasing things like GTA 6, the snow may stick around for a couple of weeks or it could go away this week. In the past, the snow in GTA disappeared around the first week of January, so that is our best bet.

There are numerous collectibles and missions to complete while the snow is still here, so make sure you complete everything you want to before the snow disappears. Since there is no confirmed end date for the snow, use January 6 as the end day to enjoy the snow. That way, if it disappears then, you’ll expect it, but if it lasts a bit longer, then you’ll have completed everything you wanted to.

And that is when you can expect the snow to go away in GTA. With the holidays over and a new year ahead of us, anything can happen. More exciting GTA Online news could come or, fingers crossed, we get an update on GTA 6. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Grand Theft Auto: V is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023