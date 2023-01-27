When is Duviri Paradox Coming Out in Warframe?

The Duviri Paradox has been in the works for quite some time for Digital Extremes. This long-awaited update is something that many fans want to delve into. At this point in time, it has been years since the debut trailer has come out and we know so much, but it only seemed to scratch the surface. With the team at DE back in full force for future development of the game, when is the Duviri Paradox coming out in Warframe?

When is the Duviri Paradox Coming Out in Warframe?

At the time of this coming out, there is no official release date for the Duviri Paradox other than 2023. However, there is a “deep dive” DevStream coming in February that will go more into the gameplay and other features regarding the update.

This stream will air somewhere around the same time as when Citrine’s Last Wish comes out. Expect there to be further showcasing of the landscapes and other important details regarding the gameplay loop. As Pablo Alonso, the lead game designer, puts it, it’ll be “our most ambitious update ever”.

While the news of the delayed update can be a bit of a bummer, there were quite a few setbacks regarding the development of the Duviri Paradox. It was first shown off in 2019, right before the pandemic began. With lockdowns and the transition into working from home, the team at Digital Extremes couldn’t utilize all the studio equipment remotely.

Other updates came out in the meantime as the big title update was on the back burner. One of the more surprising of them was that the team is now also working on the upcoming game, Soulframe. Now with some lead developers of Warframe shifting their focus onto the new game, it caused further delays.

We also finally received crossplay late last year as that was a big update within itself. Other features such as cross-progression will come at a later date, so when those times come, we’ll be sure to update you.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023