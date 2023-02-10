When Is Pixel Piece Coming Back Online On Roblox?

Gamers hoping to become the most powerful Pirate or Marine in Pixel Piece have been waiting for what feels like forever for the game to come back online. Coming down off of the Roblox platform on February 6th, gamers may need to wait a fair while longer before they can jump back into this exciting adventure.

But, why did it go offline in the first place? Let’s jump in and find out what is going on with this One Piece-themed adventure, and when gamers may be able to expect it to come back online, or if it ever will. Here’s everything that we currently know about Pixel Piece going offline.

Why Did Pixel Piece Go Down On Roblox?

After the update that pushed Pixel Piece into an official 1.0 status, players began reporting a large number of problems on Discord, including a major loss of levels, progress loss, items going missing, and plenty more issues. This prompted the developers to quickly and swiftly remove the experience from the Roblox platform while issuing the following message to fans.

Message From The Developers

Hello @everyone,

We, the developers, would like to express our sincerest apologies for the recent bug issues that have plagued our game. We understand that many of you have lost levels and have experienced frustration due to the technical problems. We take full responsibility for these issues and want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to fix them.

It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we will be temporarily shutting down the game to rework a few things and fix all the current problems. Our testers will be working diligently to test for all bugs and ensure that the game will provide a smooth and bug-free experience upon its reopening. We know that this will be inconvenient for many of you, but it is necessary in order to improve the overall experience of the game. Our top priority is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy a smooth and bug-free gaming experience.

We also want to inform you that as soon as the game comes back, we will be starting restores for gamepasses, dev products, levels , fruits and many more things. We understand the importance of your progress in the game, and we want to make sure that you are able to continue from where you left off. Additionally, everyone will be rewarded with a week of double EXP aswell as various other rewards to show our gratitude for your patience and understanding.

We are truly sorry for the inconvenience that this shutdown may cause, and we hope that you can understand the necessity of this decision. We are dedicated to improving the game and providing a better experience for all of our players. We will be sure to keep you updated on our progress.

Thank you for your support and understanding. We appreciate each and every one of you and we hope that you will continue to be a part of the Pixel Piece community. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We will be happy to assist you in any way we can.

Sincerely, – World Up Team!

What Does This Mean For Pixel Piece Players?

Those hoping to get into their favorite experience on Roblox again will just need to exercise patience at this point. While it may be unfortunate that Pixel Piece is currently down, the sheer amount of issues popping up for players, alongside the bugged quests that were holding gamers back from progressing, this seems like the most responsible step to take.

While players are waiting to jump back in, however, there are countless other experiences that players can lose themselves in, including the main competition, Blox Fruits. Otherwise, checking out some of the other titles on the platform, such as Rainbow Friends or DOORS could be a great distraction until this excellent adventure experience finally comes back.

If you’re hoping to see more of what is happening behind the scenes in this experience, make sure to join their Official Discord channel, so you know exactly when to expect this game to return in full form.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

