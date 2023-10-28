Where Is the Doorknob to Unlock the Rifle in Alan Wake 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To find and equip the Rifle while playing Alan Wake 2, you’ll find the door you must open just beyond Security is missing a doorknob. You shouldn’t pass up the opportunity for arguably the best weapon in the game.

The Rifle, along with being superbly powerful and accurate, has potential abilities allowing it to pierce a Taken’s shadow shroud. This makes it a potent tool in your arsenal, especially when batteries are scarce for flashlight boosts.

Alan Wake 2 Weapons Guide: Where to Find the Doorknob to Unlock the Rifle

At the Wellness Center, while you’re tracking down clues about Tor and Odin, the doorknob is behind the reception counter at the entrance. It’s alluded to in a “riddle” you find on the security office’s computer. You can access this by going through the small lounge behind the door just next to the counter, which leads inside where the doorknob is kept in a box. Use this on the door, and you’ll get the Rifle.

Is the Rifle the Best Weapon in the Game?

Aside from its extremely slow reload time when you first get it, it’s a phenomenally powerful weapon with the range and accuracy of your pistol. The upgrade options are really solid too, including one you can buy where you can bypass the shadow veil protecting most Taken, meaning no flashlight boosts necessary! Be sure to save those manuscript fragments you’re finding in the Alex Casey lunchboxes!

The best uses for the Rifle in Alan Wake 2 are not crowd control; leave that to your explosives, flares, and shotgun. But it’s the best for taking out the wolves you encounter as well as more powerful enemies in smaller concentrations. If you get good with it, consider using it to swiftly kill Flankers. It’s also excellent for opening shots, especially on exposed weak points such as on the enemies’ backs. This weapon is missable, so don’t forget about it, as it’ll be highly valuable, especially as you approach the Overlap segment in this area.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2023