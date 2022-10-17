Where is the Lost Ark Auction House? How to Access, Unlock, Use and More

The Lost Ark Auction house is an important market that allows players to buy ability stones, rare items, and improved weapons and gear. To access this store to enhance your class, you will first need to find the exact location of the auction house. Don’t worry; this guide will cover precisely how to locate the auction house, its purpose, and how to utilize the system to its full potential.

Everything You Need to Know About the Auction House

Unlocking The Auction House requires players to reach level 30 in-game. That said, it is well worth it to grind for that level as you will get all the perks it has to offer that can be applied to your character to maximize your strength. Once you reach level 30, this is everything you need to know about The Auction House.

Location

The first step you need to take to find the auction house is to go to your world map and find an icon labeled “Market Broker.” Interacting with these locations will bring you to an in-game menu that offers two tabs, one of them being the Auction House. The good news is that these Market Brokers are generally pretty easy to find, so you won’t have to travel great distances to reap the benefits they offer. Another way to access the Auction house is by talking to your pet if you have the Crystalized Aura subscription, which is as quick as clicking a few buttons.

Auction House Purpose

The primary function of the Auction House is to grant players improvements for their gear, ability stones, and items. This should be your go-to spot for everything that comes to improving your character’s overall loadout. You can go in here and spend in-game currency on all these items, perfecting your class’ goal of becoming the strongest in PVP and PVE. Keep in mind that it’s wise to check the level requirement of each item or weapon before you spend the coins, as it would be a waste if you weren’t strong enough to wield them properly. Some weapons are so potent that players must be at the max level to equip them!

Advanced Search Filter

The best part about this menu is the filter that allows you to skip the tedious act of scrolling through all options to find what you are looking for. Advanced Search will let users narrow down precisely what they want by ability type mixed with a specific weapon type. For example, you can select axes and cross-check them with spin slash and hit enter, showing you all the results of axes that have spin slash as a unique ability. Or you could even select what you want the ability stone to do, and the game will show you all the stones that grant you that specific buff. The filter makes the process much quicker and gives the player a considerable advantage in the customization department for their class.

Lost Ark is available on PC.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2022