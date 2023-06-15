Where is the Notes Menu in Warzone DMZ?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ has a new user interface that Activision is calling the Foward Operating Base. The name isn’t important — what is important is knowing how to find the Notes Menu. Notes are new in Season 4 and are necessary to complete certain missions. Because of that, here is how to access the Notes Menu in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Open the Notes Menu in Warzone 2 DMZ, Explained

With the new FOB system (no, it doesn’t stand for Fall Out Boy) in DMZ, there are now notes that can be collected and read in the Notes Menu. To find the Notes Menu, open up the missions tab which is right of the deploy button and scroll to the right three spaces.

The Notes Menu is the fourth and final tab on the right of the missions menu. Select the Notes Menu and you’ll see dozens of locked notes separated into each Extraction Zone: Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and more.

If you are trying to complete the Laswell’s Letter mission, you need to read the first note in the Al Mazrah tab. I recommend you follow our guide to help you through the rest of the mission, but you basically need to find a radio tower and upload the letter at the top of it.

You can’t open the Notes Menu while deployed, so read whatever you need to — I usually take a screenshot for reference later, which you can do also if needed — and deploy.

And that is how the Notes Menu works in DMZ. It’s not too challenging once you know what to look for. What is challenging even when you know what to look for is defeating Bullfrog and extracting a Vondel Weapon Case. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a helpful guide on that and what each Vondel Weapon Case reward is.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023