Image: Larian Studios

Are you unhappy with the results after dying your gear in Baldur’s Gate 3? The good news is that Dye Remover is in the game, allowing you to return to the colors you wore before. This item is a bit rarer than dye, but we have you covered on where to buy Dye Remover in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Purchase Dye Remover in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players can purchase Dye Remover in Baldur’s Gate 3 from Arron in Druid Grove. Outside of Arron, you’ll likely encounter other vendors that sell Dye Remover, and you can tell if one has it in stock by noticing a small vial of dye under the name Dye Remover. I recommend using Arron as your go-to guy whenever you want to remove colors from your wardrobe!

If you can’t seem to find Arron in Druid Grove or any other merchant that sells Dye Remover, you can try reloading your Baldur’s Gate 3 save file to a time before you applied the color to your character. This way, when you load the game back up, your color will be what it was initially. This is a last resort, but I know the feeling of having a color you hate on your character. This is also a great way to test out all the available colors.

All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3

To help you make better decisions when dying your gear, and so you don’t have to purchase Dye Remover continuously, we have you covered with all the available colors known to be in Baldur’s Gate 3. Check them out below.

Purple Dye

Blue Dye

Muddy Red Dye

Orange Dye

Pale Orange Dye

Drake General Dye (Gold)

If you’re looking to look intimidating and scary, I recommend going with Muddy Red dye. If you want a more relaxing feel to your character, then go with Blue dye mixed with Orange. I’m no color expert, but that combination sounds sweet!

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023