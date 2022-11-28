Where to Catch Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce brand new creatures and mechanics to the Pokemon franchise for Generation IX. It’s exciting to see all sorts of new features at play, even if some don’t land as well as others. But one of the standout aspects of this game, much like any other entry in the series, is its incorporation of previous Generations’ Pokemon, such as the case of Iron Moth. Iron Moth is a stellar new Paradox Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet, packing quite the punch for competitive players, and when trainers see this in battle, they’ll want one of their own, so here’s how to get it.

How Do You Find Iron Moth in Scarlet and Violet?

Iron Moth can only be caught in the wild in Pokemon Violet, not Scarlet, as it is a version exclusive and only catchable once you reach the Great Crater of Paldea and complete “The Way Home” to beat the game. You will find Iron Moth after reaching this point and going just outside Research Station No. 1, although you can find it all around Area Zero in Violet, visible like any other Pokemon in the wild. To reach Area Zero, you’ll have to first beat Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends, and then you’ll be able to reach this area through the mountains southeast of Medali.

Image: The Pokemon Company

If you’ve not yet beaten the game, you’ll have to fully explore Area Zero, where you’ll encounter Scream Tail in Scarlet or Iron Bundle in Violet. If you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll want to set up a trade with a friend who owns Violet and one of these creatures, as it’ll be necessary to fill out your Pokedex.

What’s So Good About Iron Moth, and Why Does it Resemble Volcarona?

Iron Moth is a future Paradox Pokemon as described in the Book of Violet, suspected by the masses to be a dangerous alien UFO. Iron Moth is one of Volcarona’s 2 Paradox Pokemon, the other being Scarlet’s Slither Wing. Iron Moth is a deadly competitive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, boasting utterly insane Special Attack, Speed, and Special Defense, making it reasonably bulky against Special Attack threats, yet its Fire-Poison Type can leave it vulnerable to Ground attacks. Iron Moth’s base stats are below:

HP: 80

Atk: 70

Def: 60

Sp. Atk: 140

Sp. Def: 110

Speed: 110

Iron Moth has an excellent move pool, and boasts reasonable coverage thanks to a solid move pool including Grass Type moves like Energy Ball or Solar Beam as an answer to Ground Types. This, combined with Iron Moth’s Speed and Fire Typing, allows for great functionality in a Sun team, and Sludge Wave as well as Discharge makes for a powerful offensive creature able to dispatch a variety of threats. So be sure to venture into Area Zero as soon as you can, some of the game’s best Pokemon are found here.

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022