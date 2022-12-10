Among the many Paradox Pokémon in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Ground/Steel-type Pokémon Violet exclusive Iron Treads can be considered one of the best, as they are able to deal massive amounts of damage while also staying strong when faced with a wide array of highly damaging attacks. But where can you find and get the Pokémon on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to catch Iron Treads in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Iron Treads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch the Pocket version of the Titan of Asado Desert in Pokémon Violet by heading to Area Zero and then unlocking the Crater of Paldea region, which only becomes available after completing the game’s Path of Legends, Starfall Street, and Victory Road questlines. Once you complete all of the questlines, head down to Area Zero, and unlock the Crater of Paldea region, you will be able to find the Pokémon all over the Crater, more specifically in the area surrounding Research Station No. 4.

In order to make the endeavor of capturing the flashpoint Pokemon easier, we recommend that you make use of Fighting-type Pokémon such as Lucario in order to deal as much damage as possible. For those currently facing the king-sized version of the Pokémon as part of the Path of Legends questline, don’t forget to check out a full breakdown of the best counters for Iron Treads.

As Iron Treads can only be found in Pokémon Violet, Pokémon Scarlet players are only able to get the Pokémon by trading with players who already managed to acquire it. You can check out the best Iron Treads trade code in our The Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes article.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022