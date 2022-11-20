Where to Catch Mimikyu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Despite its unsettling appearance and Pokedex entry, Mimikyu has rapidly become a prevalent species of Pokemon, so it’s no wonder players are desperate to find one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, this species is elusive and quick to hide away, so it can be challenging to locate. That being said, there are several locations within the Paldea region where this Pokemon has been spotted frequently, so if you’re looking to add one of these underrated ghost/fairy dual-types to your party, read on.

How to Catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mimikyu’s Pokedex entry states that the species lives in forests, which is similar for Shroodle and Zorua. But while Shroodle spawns are incredibly common throughout the game, Mimikyu is slightly harder to track down. There are a few highlighted areas for trainers to explore to locate the species, but the most predominant location is Tagtree Thicket. Rather than dwelling in the central forest where you will find the majority of Pokemon for this biome, Mimikyu frequently appears as you cross the bridge toward the exit, past the Team Star gate, by two trees on the left, one with spots and one with stripes. Although there is no guarantee the Pokemon will spawn straight away, hanging around this location will usually result in several Mimikyu encounters.

Its mysterious nature would lead trainers to believe that this Pokemon would spawn exclusively at night, like Ghastly, but Mimikyu is available for trainers to catch throughout the entire day and night cycle. While it’s easier to spot at night since the color of the Pokemon stands out against the shadows cast by trees, trainers can encounter the species at any time of day. A battle with a Mimikyu will consist of a lot of status-affecting moves since the wild spawns don’t know any damage-dealing moves, so if you are looking to add one to your party, be sure to craft some TMs to make sure your Mimikyu can cause some damage before taking it to the Elite 4.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2022