Are you wondering where to catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Spiritomb is a Ghost and Dark type Pokémon member of the Amorphous Egg Group that first appeared in Generation IV. It has been a fan favorite ever since and is one of the most sought-after Pokémon. Unfortunately, they are one of the more challenging Pokémon to locate and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Spiritomb’s habitat is unknown, and Pokémon masters like yourself have reported its locations. However, you can catch Spiritomb in the wild without any requirements. All it takes is knowing where to look and a little patience. Here is everything you need to know about where to catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Habitat location in the Pokédex is listed as unknown, which doesn’t do you much good. However, based on our experience, and the reports of other Pokémon players, we have found that the best places to catch Spiritomb are in the following areas:

Northern Province: Area One

Northern Province: Area Three

Glaseado Mountain

Head to the above three locations at night. It may take a bit to find Spiritomb, so don’t give up and stay patient until you can find one.

Spirtomb Pokédex Details

Its constant mischief and misdeeds resulted in it being bound to an Odd Keystone by a mysterious spell.

Special Abilities: Pressure: It raises their PP usage by putting pressure on the opposing Pokémon. Serene Grace: Serene Grace doubles the chance of moves’ secondary effects occurring – specifically stat changes, status ailments, or flinching. It also increases the chance of flinching due to the held items King’s Rock and Razor Fang from 10% to 20% Infiltrator: Infiltrator ignores the effects of Reflect, Light Screen, and Safeguard.

Weaknesses: Fairy

Fairy Resistance: Poison

Poison Immune: Normal, Fighting, and Psychic

Normal, Fighting, and Psychic Evolution: Spirtomb doesn’t evolve.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022