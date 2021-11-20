Where to Catch Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to get Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 20th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Torchic-Mudkip-Treecko-Brilliant-Diamond

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are here and players are already on their way to complete their Pokédex and become a Pokémon Master. And among the many Pokémon in the game, players can catch all the starters from generations 1 to 4. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch the third generation starters, Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. 

Where to Catch Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find and catch Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on the Grand Underground, but only after defeating the Elite Four and getting the National Pokédex. With that said, Torchic can be found in Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave, Mudkip in Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern. Treecko, on the other hand, can be found in Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.

If you don’t spot your desired catch when entering their respective areas, just exit and enter again since doing so will change the Pokémon current showcased in the area. To recap, here’s where to find Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Torchic: Can be found on Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave.
  • Mudkip: Can be found on Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern.
  • Treecko: Can be found on Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.

You can get the National Pokédex by going to Sandgem Town and talking to Professor Rowan after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. With the new Pokédex, you will also be able to catch Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, as well as Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita, among many others.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

