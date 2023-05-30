Where to Farm Hyrule Bass in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hyrule Bass is a worthy ingredient that can provide substantial healing benefits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Adding any protein into a cooking dish will help tremendously against bosses in the dungeons — but fish seems to be the top choice. Hyrule Bass isn’t tough to find, as they like to hang around ponds and lakes, but in this guide, we have the best location for this useful fish. Read on to discover where you can farm Hyrule Bass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Farming Location for Hyrule Bass in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The best location to farm Hyrule Bass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Bottomless Pond, east of Hyrule Field. The precise coordinates of this location are 0478, -0692, and 0061.

The best way to catch Hyrule Bass in this pond is to fuse your arrows with Flowerbomb and shoot it into the middle. The explosion will kill all the Hyrule Bass and cause them to float to the top — where you can then swim over to them and add them to your inventory!

Use Sensor+ to Find Hyrule Bass

Hyrule Bass can be found in other ponds and lakes across Hyrule. The best way to find other locations is to take a picture of a Hyrule Bass with your camera and add it to your compendium. Then, you can select “Set Sensor” on the image. This Sensor+ will allow you to know when Hyrule Bass are nearby, allowing you to find more farming locations. If you have yet to unlock Sensor+, check out our guide on how to unlock this Purah Pad upgrade.

Best Hyrule Bass Cooking Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players should add Hyrule Bass to a cooking dish to make it more effective. Below are the best Hyrule Bass recipes that offer some of the highest heart recoveries.

Fish and Mushroom Skewer – 1x Hyrule Bass, 1x any mushroom

Seafood Skewer – 1x Hyrule Bass, 1x any crab

Creamy Seafood Soup – 1x Hyrule Bass, 1x any vegetable, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt.

Seafood Rice Balls – 1x Hyrule Bass, 1x any snail, 1x Hylian Rice

