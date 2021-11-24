Where to Find Dawn Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution stones are some of the most iconic but staple features of Pokemon games. Oftentimes, they are used on a Pokemon like Eevee to make it turn into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon. These stones aren’t exclusively tied to them. For example, the Dawn Stone, a rather new item that has since appeared from Gen IV, is needed to evolve Pokemon from previous generations. Here is where to find the Dawn Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to find the Dawn Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are three sources where you can find the Dawn Stone in the Gen IV remakes. Here are their sources:

Grand Underground

Once you reach Snowpoint City, you can access a newer section of the Grand Underground. Many of the Pokemon Hideouts will be ice-themed, so plan your party accordingly to ward off any weaknesses.

In this region, make your way to the bottom-right corner of the map. Enter the Hideout called Whiteout Cave. Search around while dodging the Pokemon (unless you want to encounter them), and find the item sitting pretty on the floor. Like many other pickups you’ll come across in the Grand Underground, this item cannot be farmed by leaving and coming back.

Route 225

Just West of the Survival Area, scale up the cliff by the Route 225 sign by using Rock Climb. You will face a Dragon Tamer named Geoffrey. Upon beating him, there will be another Dawn Stone that you can pick up directly behind him.

Mt. Coronet

The easiest way to get this is to enter the huge mountain starting from Route 207. You will need the HM Surf to access the area with the Dawn Stone. From the entrance, travel southeast until you come across a small body of water. Use Surf to get across that, and in a small patch of land to the right will be the other Dawn Stone.

Upon getting the Dawn Stone, you can evolve Pokemon like a male Kirlia into Gallade or a female Snorunt into a Froslass!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.