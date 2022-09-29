Where-To-Find-Echo-Shards-In-Minecraft

Minecraft is prone to providing players with expansive new biomes to explore and harvest new resources from, which is exactly what the Deep Dark Biome is perfect for. Hiding away the crumbling remains of a City now forgotten, these Biomes are filled with chests to loot and some stunning blocks to cart back to your base. Within these chests, you can access some Biome-exclusive materials you won’t be able to access elsewhere, so you might as well make the most of it. Read on to find out how you can get Echo Shards.

How to Get Echo Shards in Minecraft

Echo Shards can be found in Ancient Cities within the Deep Dark Biome. Although there’s no guarantee that they will spawn, they are a fairly common item to come across and can be found within the chests throughout the city. In addition, because of their common label, you’ll more than likely come across more than one shard during a single visit. Currently, Echo Shards can only be found within these Ancient Cities, so if you don’t have any luck finding them in the first one you come across, you best start trying to find the next.

These shards are essential for any player looking to craft Recovery Compasses, which is currently their only use in the game. There is currently no information to suggest that these shards will eventually get another use. Still, due to the ever-evolving nature of Minecraft, it’s hard to assume that they won’t get a little more attention in a future update. Eight Echo Shards are needed to craft a Recovery Compass, which will direct the player to the last location they died at. So if you’re prone to falling from a high space and losing all your precious items, a Recovery Compass could be your next saving grace.

Minecraft is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.