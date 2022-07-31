Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now here and excited fans have been rushing into the game in order to experience all of the latest additions for the series and the vast array of quests and activities to complete. Whether you are making sure your characters are the most stylish in the land or simply trying to work your way through the main story as quickly as possible you will no doubt have a lot of enjoyment along the way. Of course, there are also a lot of resources/items to collect and one of these is Egg Seed. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about where to find Egg Seed in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Finding Egg Seed in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In order to find Egg Seed, you will be able to find it within the Cadensia Region of the world. It is likely that you are hunting for the Egg Seed during the Shock to the System quest so you will be happy to know that a lot of other materials you need will also be in this region. The island to the northwest of the map is where you will want to be exploring to start finding a lot of Egg Seed. In terms of how you’ll know that you have found some when you are close to the resource, an exclamation point icon will suddenly appear.

When you are running around looking for them, you will also be able to tell where they are by knowing what they actually look like. They will be of a blue coloring and almost appear to have a sort of glow to them. With the combination of the exclamation mark appearing, you will definitely know when you are near any Egg Seeds. You will be gathering them and completing the quest to gain exp and hopefully level up in no time!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available for you right now to play on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2022