The Pokémon franchise has a few moves which can already be considered flagships, such as Surf, Flamethrower, and of course the almighty Hyper Beam, which is sure to deal a massive blow no matter your opponent. But where can you find the Hyper Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Where to Find Hyper Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Hyper Beam TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by heading to one of the islands located east of the city of Levincia, more specifically, the item will be located in a golden Pokéball located on the second closest island to the city. It’s important to point out that you will need to have defeated the Open Sky Titan and thus unlocked the ability to swim with either Koraidon or Miraidon in order to reach the island.

You can check out the exact location where you can find the TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

How to Craft Hyper Beam TM

You can make the Hyper Beam Teachable Move in exchange for 14,000 League Points, as well as 8x Dratini Scales, 5x Gloomy Goo, and 3x Tauros Hair. As usual, once you get all of the resources, you will just need to head to a TM machine in order to craft the Hyper Beam TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Apart from the LP, which can be gained by completing quests and Raid Battles as well as by exchanging materials, you can earn all the Pokémon specific materials by either exploring the world or defeating them in battles across the Paldea region.

To recap, here are all the items needed to make Hyper Beam:

14,000 League Points

8x Dratini Scales

5x Gloomy Goo

3x Tauros Hair

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022