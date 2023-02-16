Beidou can be considered one of the game’s best sub-DPS in Genshin Impact, no matter which stage of the game you currently are, as well as your current AR. But in order to ascend her to her full potential, you will need a large amount of Noctilucous Jade. Now, in order to help you bring the most out of both Beidou as well as Yanfei as soon as possible, here are all the places where you can find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact | All Noctilucous Jade Locations

You can find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact all over the Liyue region and its The Chasm subregion. With that said, you can find the biggest concentration of the local specialty by heading to a cave located directly ahead of the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula Domain, where you can find a total of 6 Noctilucous Jade. A large quantity of it can also be found by heading to Mt. Tianheng. Although not in a single area, you can also find a wide array of it in the Entombed City – Outskirts region, located east of Dragonpine.

It is also possible to buy a total of 10 Noctilucous Jades once every three days by purchasing the specialty form from both Shitou at Liyue Harbor and Qiuwei in Sumeru’s Port Ormos, as each NPC will sell 5. Each unit will cost 1,000 Mora.

You can check out the location of all Noctilucous Jades currently featured in Genshin Impact in the images below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map:

Now that you know where to get their main ascension material, don’t forget to also check out the best Yanfei DPS Build as well as the best Beidou Sub-Build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023