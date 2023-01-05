Where-To-Find-Prismatic-Shard-in-Stardew-Valley

Material rarity seems like an unusual addition to a game like Stardew Valley, where you rely heavily on materials to craft. But, with an extensive mine system in Calico Desert and Pelican Town, you would expect to find some treasures along the way. Prismatic Shards are one of the most complicated items to find in Stardew Valley, and even though there are several methods to find them, it’s still a rare drop. However, despite their rarity, they can be beneficial items to have and are used for some expensive crafts. So, read on to find out how you can get ahold of your own shard.

How To Get A Prismatic Shard in Stardew Valley

There are a handful of ways to find Prismatic Shards, but the odds differ depending on which method you use. For example, there’s a 25% chance you’ll find a Prismatic Shard from the Mines if you have access to level 100+, and you’ll need to mine Mystic Stone to maximize your chances. In addition, there’s a 4% chance you can find a shard while mining iridium nodes in every mine. Generally speaking, the mines and quarry are the best chances of finding these elusive gems. The following list states alternative methods and their chances if you don’t fancy mining for hours.

0.4% chance from breaking Omni Geode.

0.014% chance from finishing treasure chests.

0.01% chance from killing serpents, and mummies.

0.05% chance from killing Shadow Brutes and Shadow Shaman.

0.05% any monster drop after reaching the bottom of the mines.

0.09% chance from a Rainbow Trout Pond with a population of less than 9.

4% chance from a Treasure Room in Skull Cavern.

Finding a Prismatic Shard is no easy feat, and it may take a while to locate one. It’s worth checking the fortune teller on the TV each day to see if the spirits also feel lucky. There are multiple uses for these precious gems, like crafting a wedding ring for your co-op loved one or getting ahold of the Galaxy Sword, so if you are stuck for things to do in your save, then maybe it’s time to face the hunt.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023