Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is gathering an abundance of fans as with any Monster Hunter expansion. You will be happily working your way through everything within the expansion and slaying monsters along the way to earn great rewards and gather excellent resources. One such resource that you may want to acquire a lot of is known as Purecrystal. However, actually finding it can be a bit of a challenge if you don’t know where to look. This guide article will take you through where to find Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Finding Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In order to find Purecrystal, you will be able to find it by mining the specific veins/outcrops in the Master Rank Flooded Forest. These crystals notably can be scattered about the entire forest so all you will have to do is know what Purecrystal looks like. The crystal will of course be extruding from the ground and they will be of a darker blue color. Now that you know what it looks like you can go and mine the crystal and acquire lots of it.

Purecrystal is quite rare so unlike some other resources, this may take some time in order to get. Nonetheless, it’ll be a fun treasure hunt for you of trying to find Purecrystal within the area. When you have obtained the Purecrystal you will be able to utilize it as a crafting material for a lot of gear. It definitely will be worth your time searching for this specific crystal in the forest. As afore noted, you will have to be searching for the Purecrystal in the Master Rank version of the Flooded Forest so make sure you are in that rank version before wanting to hunt for the Purecrystal.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for two platforms, these being Nintendo Switch and PC.