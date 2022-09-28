Where-to-Find-Strange-Diamonds-in-Slime-Rancher-2

When it comes to gathering resources, Slime Rancher 2 certainly knows how to keep players on their toes. As you progress through this adorable title, you’ll become aware of just how many items there are to forage and collect across every region, and you’ll quickly learn the scarcity of some of the things you need most. Although Strange Diamonds aren’t one of the integral items to incorporate into your playthrough, you can still massively benefit from harvesting them when you can. So read on to find out how you can get ahold of Strange Diamonds.

How to Get Strange Diamonds in Slime Rancher 2

In Slime Rancher 2, Strange Diamonds are not locked to any specific locations. Unlike the previous game, there are no limits to where you can stumble across these rocks, and there are no boring drill bits to craft to mine for them in the hopes of a wealthy return. Instead, they can be found inside caves in every location, but they still maintain a level of rarity. If you spot a rock with pale blue crystals inside, you’ve likely stumbled across a Strange Diamond. Similarly to Radiant Ore, you will need to use a Resource Harvester to collect the diamonds from their rocky source.

Strange Diamonds have several uses in Slime Rancher 2, which makes them so elusive to the title. They can be used to make some essential upgrades to your gear through the Fabricator or create new tools as a whole. In addition, Strange Diamonds are one ingredient in making items like the Chicken Cloner, Fashion Pods, or even teleporters to various locations, so it’s best to mine for them as soon as possible. But since they have a slight rarity to them, you can’t expect to find a load in one go.

