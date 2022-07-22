Where to Find the Cassette Tape in Stray

Stray is full of little collectibles that you’ll need to get. Some are just for fun like the music sheets and some are to progress the story like the Super Spirit Detergent and the cassette. The cassette is an item you’ll need in the second main town called Midtown. Here is how to get the cassette in Stray.

How to Get the Cassette in Stray

As mentioned previously, the cassette in Stray is accessible in Midtown in the apartments section. If you walk up and try to take a cassette, the robot sitting behind them will block you and tell you that you need to help them first. The robot will ask you to take out all three security cameras to earn yourself a cassette.

The security cameras in the apartment are pretty easy to find. If you follow the yellow cable up the AC units on the walls, you’ll access the security cameras easily. There is one on the first floor, one on the second, and one on the third. All you need to do is find them, jump on top of them, and jump off of them to break the security cameras.

With all three security cameras gone, you can return to the three robots on the ground floor and grab a cassette. With the cassette in hand, you can return to the clothing shop and head into the back changing room. Insert the cassette in the boom box and the owner will leave the main room to turn off the boom box. With him distracted, you can steal the worker vest.

If you are looking for more Stray help, we’ve got you covered over on our Stray page. Whether you’re looking for help through the story, help with the trophies, or anything else, we’ve got it all there.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.