How to Get Super Spirit Detergent in Stray

Who would’ve thought that a Super Spirit Detergent would be such an important quest item in Stray. Well, it is, and it can be hard to get if you don’t know where to look. The Super Spirit Detergent is necessary for the Electrical Cables which is necessary for the Poncho which is necessary to fix the Broken Tracker. Kitty steps; one at a time. Here is how to get the Super Spirit Detergent in Stray.

How to Get the Super Spirit Detergent

Since getting the Super Spirit Detergent is the first step needed for a lot of other follow-up steps, it is pretty important. Azooz, the Barterer has many items for sale, but they cost something like energy drinks or, in our case, the Super Spirit Detergent. To begin your search, read the street signs and head over to the Super Spirit Laundry store.

Once you are at the Super Spirit Laundry store, you’ll notice the door is closed and locked. Above, you’ll notice two robots throwing paint cans. Head up to the rooftop.

Now that you are on the roof, the robot that is doing the tossing will say that it gets distracted easily. With that in mind, interact with the robot again to distract it. A meow message will display right before the robot throws the can, which will distract it and have the paint can fall in front of the Super Spirit Laundry store. The owner will storm outside which gives you a way in.

With the door open, slip into the Super Spirit Laundry store and hop onto the counter at the front of the store. The Super Spirit Detergent is there for you to collect.

If you need help with any other Slums collectible, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for all of the Outsider notebooks, the mysterious safe code, or anything else, we’ve got what you need over on our Stray page.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.