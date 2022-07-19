As you make your way through Stray, you’ll need to find specific objects to be able to continue through the story. Once you have met Elliot, the Programmers, you’ll notice that they are very cold, and need something to keep them warm. Thankfully, you and your feline friend can help him out by having Grandma make him a poncho.

However, you’re going to need to get your hands on some Electric Cable to do so. Let’s find out how you’ll get your hands on this one-of-a-kind item, so you can continue through your quest to freedom!

How To Get Electrical Cable In Stray

If you’re looking to get your hands on some electrical cable, you’ll need to make your way to Azooz, the Barterer. He’s got plenty of objects for sale, so make sure that you’re bringing some extra Energy Drinks so you’ll be able to complete a few other Collectables in the process. Once you ask them about the Electric Cable, you’ll need to set out to gather some Super Spirit Detergent so you can make this poncho right.

Once you are done speaking to Azooz, make your way to the rooftops, so you can start your search for the next part of this quest. You’ll want to make your way to the right side of The Slums, where you’ll see a few robots doing work on the top of a building.

You’ll spot these two robots tossing cans of paint to one another, and you’ll want to press Triangle next to the one that is throwing. You’ll need to time your meows correctly, or spam the Circle Button until they drop the can of paint, causing the owner of the Laundromat below them to come out and start cleaning the mess up.

Jump down off of the building and make your way back inside, so you can start searching for the Super Spirit Detergent that you’ll need.

Thankfully, it’s not very hard to find, if you take a left turn once you walk in, you’ll find a bottle of it on the counter, ready for you to take. You’ll want to grab it and head back to Azooz, who will then happily trade you for the Electrical Cables, so you can create the Poncho for Elliot.

You’ll just need to make your way towards the southern part of town, where you’ll find Grandma just a few paces away from Elliot’s house. Give her the Electrical Cable, and she’ll have a poncho ready for a cold robot quickly. Sadly, you can’t wear it yourself.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.