Are you wondering where to find the Dead Space Remake Deck Systems Keycard for the Chapter 6 Environmental Hazards mission? In this objective, you must enter a fuse into the Circuit Breaker and enable Zero Gravity using a console to Inject Wheezer 06. However, you will quickly find that you cannot do so because you need the Deck Systems Keycard to have access to do so.

The Dead Space Remake doesn’t hold your hand in many areas, and finding the Deck Systems Keycard is one of those moments. Don’t worry, though, because it is super easy to find. The only challenge is you will have to deal with a few Necromorphs in the process… lucky you! Here is everything you need where to find the Dead Space Remake Deck Systems Keycard.

Where to Find the Dead Space Remake Deck Systems Keycard

You will need to locate the Deck Systems Keycard for a mission objective in Chapter 6, Environmental Hazards. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t give you any hints on where to find this card, which may be challenging or frustrating. In this objective, you must enter a fuse into the Circuit Breaker and enable Zero Gravity using a console. However, you will quickly find that you cannot do so because you need the Deck Systems Keycard to have access to do so. To find the Deck Systems Keycard, you will want to go into the East Seedling Room B, which is located behind you when looking at the Circuit Breaker and console where you attempt to turn on Zero Gravity.

Two Necromorphs will attempt to sneak up on you as soon attempt to enable Zero Gravity using the console. Therefore, flip around as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary damage or deaths, especially if you are playing in Impossible Mode. Once inside this room, you be warned that a toxic hazard has been detected and will have your Oxygen meter appear. To avoid spending longer in this room than required, you will want to locate a side table to the right that holds the keycard. Once found, head back to the console, and you can turn on Zero Gravity, which will complete this mission and allow you to continue with the game.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023