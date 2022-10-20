Lost Ark players can make use of a wide array of resources as they explore the world of Arkesia, many of which can be used in order to craft weapons, armor, and many more useful tools sure to help them in their adventure. With that said, among the many resources available, very few are as vital as Basic and Uncommon Timbers, which can be used to craft ships and further enhance your stronghold. But where can you get both types of Timber in Lost Ark?

Where to Get Basic and Uncommon Timber in Lost Ark

Unfortunately, you cannot get the items by chopping down trees, as players can only get their hands on both Basic and Uncommon Timbers by either heading to Merchant Ships, such as the Tea and Libra, and exchanging a set amount of Pirate Coins for them, or by purchasing the items from set Traveling Merchants. The ships can be found all over the game’s available regions. The merchants, on the other hand, can be found in your stronghold, where they will perform visits periodically.

How to Get Pirate Coins in Lost Ark

Currently, you can get Pirate Coins in Lost Ark by completing challenges and quests featured as part of Una’s tasks, exchanging Sea Coins, visiting different islands and completing their respective quests, and sending your crew on Stronghold Expeditions. Periodically, events that will reward players will the currency will also come by, so keep your eyes peeled.

To recap, here are a few ways in which you can get Pirate Coins in Lost Ark:

By completing Una’s tasks.

By visiting different islands and completing their respective quests.

By exchanging Sea Coins.

By completing Stronghold Expeditions.

Now that you know how to get both Basic and Uncommon timbers in Lost Ark, don’t forget to also check out the best classes for both PvP and PvE in the game, as well as how to access the game’s Auction House.

You can currently play Lost Ark exclusively on PC.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022