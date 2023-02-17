Image: Avalanche Studios

Do you love frogs in real life? If so, you’d be thrilled to know that you can find massive purple toads in Hogwarts Legacy. These uncommon creatures can be found hopping around the wizarding world, dropping Toad Warts that can be used to upgrade your gears. So, if you’re looking to catch one, ensure you know where to get Giant Toads and Toad Warts in Hogwarts Legacy!

Where to Get Giant Toads in Hogwarts Legacy

Giant Toads are one of the rarest creatures in the game, and they can be found in a few select locations. The first place you can find them is in a Giant Purple Toad den in the Forbidden Forest, near the West Forbidden Forest Floo Flame. This is a great spot, as the Giant Toads spawn frequently. However, you should be careful, as you can expect to stumble upon some enemies on this map area.

Image: Avalanche Studios

The second spot to find Giant Toads is under the bridge near Aranshire Floo Flame. This spot is easier to access, as it’s less heavily guarded than the Forbidden Forest. The only downside to this place is that the Giant Purple Toad den might be hard to spot. Check out the image below to help you find it.

Remember that, like capturing other magical beasts, you must have completed “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek, where you’ll receive the Nab-Sack spell to catch beasts. You won’t be able to catch any Giant Toad if you still need to complete this quest.

How to Get Toad Warts in Hogwarts Legacy

Getting Toad Warts in Hogwarts Legacy is relatively easy. You just need to make your Giant Purple Toad happy upon releasing it in your Vivarium. Oddly enough, this can be done by brushing its skin and, of course, feeding it regularly.

Doing this will get you Toad Warts, which will go straight into your inventory. So, if you’re looking for Giant Toads and Toad Warts in Hogwarts Legacy, now you know where to look. Good luck!

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023