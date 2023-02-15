Unicorns, known as the symbol of purity, healing, and power, are one of the magical creatures that can be found in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. They are also notably known to possess a powerful magical property essential for the core of a wand, their hair. With that said, if you genuinely want a creature that feels like they’re out of this world, then Unicorns are for you. However, unlike Kneazles and Puffskeins, these majestic beings are rare and hard to find in the wild. So, if you really want to get your hands on one, ensure you know where to find a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where Do You Find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find a Unicorn by heading to a Unicorn den in the Forbidden Forest. This dark and mysterious place is home to many magical creatures, including Unicorns. The Unicorn den in the forest is located on the outskirts of Hogwarts and can be accessed via the Floo Flame Network or by traveling to the Upper Hogsfield Village. See the map below to help you find this exact location.

In the forest, you should be able to find a unicorn around. Keep in mind that, unlike other beasts, unicorns don’t spawn in groups. There is usually only one around the area, and when you’ve captured one, you won’t see any until they spawn again. This can take around one-day in-game time.

To catch a Unicorn, cast the Arresto Momentum spell, which will slow the creature down when it’s running away from you. Then, quickly cast your Nab Sack spell to secure it in your collection. Keep in mind that before you search for the Unicorn, ensure you’ve completed “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek. You won’t be able to catch any Unicorn if you haven’t learned how to do this yet.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023