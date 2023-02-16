Diricawl is a magical bird that has the ability to disappear and reappear to save itself from danger. This flightless bird has bright fur and a plumpy body that is often mistaken as a Dodo bird by muggles. In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to catch a Diricawl to progress through one of your side quests and obtain its feather to slot tier-two traits for your build. This elusive creature can be challenging to get, so if you’re looking to catch one, here’s where to find a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy.

Diricawl Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Diricawls can be found in the Diricawl den located on the hillside south of Lower Hogsfield. To get there, you can use the Keenbridge Foo Flame and then use your broom to head to the hills. Once you reach the top of the hill, you should be able to see the Diricawl den, as marked with a beast icon on the map. Check out the image below to assist you in finding the exact location of this Diricawl den.

Another place you can find Diricawls is near Maruweem Lake and the Poidsear Coast, located south of the map. However, this is a dangerous place for those who are still underleveled. So, unless you need a Vivarium full of Diricawls, it’s not worth coming here.

When you enter a Diricawl den, you should be able to spot several Diricawls inside. They are medium-sized creatures, about the size of a large chicken. They are easily spotted due to their vibrant-colored feathers, but they are also quite timid and will likely flee if you get too close.

If you want to capture a Diricawl, you will need to use your Nab-Sack, a spell given to you by completing the “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek. When you cast it on a Diricawl, the creature will be sucked into your bag, and you will be able to release it in your Vivarium afterward. Don’t forget to use the Levioso spell before doing so to make the process easier.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023