The final set of Fortnite Season 7 Legendary quests are now live, and the second challenge this week requires players to place warning signs all over the map to inform the island’s inhabitants of the upcoming battle with the alien invaders. Operation Sky Fire is coming up soon, and Slone wants people to be prepared when it happens. There are a few places where you can place warning signs, but one spot is easier than the rest. You only need to place four signs in total to complete this challenge and earn an easy 30,000 XP. Here’s where to place warning signs in Fortnite.

Fortnite Warning Signs Locations

To complete this quest, you need to place down four warning signs. You can place them in Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, or Pleasant Park, but the best location is Dirty Docks because you can place all four signs down there in one go.

Dirty Docks Warning Sign Locations

There are four spots where you can place signs in Dirty Docks. Here’s where to look:

On the sidewalk to the west of the central warehouse in front of the parking spots

On the sidewalk to the north of the central warehouse

On the sidewalk near the orange cranes by the water

On the sidewalk on the northwest corner of the northwest warehouse with the jagged roof

Pleasant Park Warning Sign Locations

There are three warning sign spots in Pleasant Park. Here’s where you can find them:

On the sidewalk on the northwestern corner of the soccer field

On the sidewalk on the northeastern corner of the soccer field

On the sidewalk next to the white house in the northeast corner

Misty Meadows Warning Sign Locations

Just like Pleasant Park, there are three warning signs that you can place in Misty Meadows. Here’s where to find them:

On the sidewalk by the clock tower

On the sidewalk in front of the deli by the fountain

On the sidewalk near the northeastern exit

After placing all four signs, you can move onto the next step in Slone’s plan this week. She wants you to shut down a few of the radar dishes in the IO satellite stations so you have a better chance of finding the mole. This is the last week to get your challenges done before Season 7 ends, so make sure you’ve finished your Superman quests and have maxed out your Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.