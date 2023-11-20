Where to Use the Flower Key in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Flower Key is a special item in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s used to solve a side quest called the Open Hand Temple Murders.

You can get the Flower Key from a fallen enemy that’s hidden far from the crowded streets of a place called Wyrm’s Crossing. However, once you’ve found it, where should you use it?

What to Do With the Flower Key in BG3

The Flower Key reveals a secret room hidden within a wardrobe in Fraygo’s Flophouse. Once you have the Flower Key, make your way to Fraygo’s Flophouse. It’s located in the southern area of Wyrm’s Crossing’s Waypoint. While it may look like a regular building, it holds more secrets than one might initially think.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you get inside Fraygo’s Flophouse, go to the top floor. You will find a bedroom with many chests. Look for a ladder placed on a wall. It will lead you upstairs. There, you will find a locked wardrobe. This is what you’re looking for. Use the Flower Key to unlock it, revealing a hidden area.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The hidden room contains a number of interesting items. Make sure you look at the Temple Plans laid out on the table. This will help you progress in the Open Hand Temple Murders quest. Also, check the blood stains near the bed to find the body of a person named Ffion. Finding this body helps you progress in the Stern Librarian Ffion quest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After discovering the secret room and Ffion’s body, meet with Inspector Valeria on the first floor of Sharess’ Caress. She will give you a pass that allows you to enter the fortress and lower city. Valeria will also ask you to report your findings to Devella. If you let Mamzel Amira know about Ffion’s fate and ask for a reward, she will offer you a free night with one of the drow twins. Whether you want this or not, the choice is yours, but some companions might not like it.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023