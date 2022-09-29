Who is Lisa in Phasmophobia?

The name Lisa has been doing the rounds in Phasmophobia for a while now. While the ghosts don’t have a very specific name in the game, the name Lisa in Phasmophobia happens to be one of the many names assigned to the female ghosts in the game.

Truth be told, Lisa is a very popular name when it comes to this game. You will often find players speaking about her in Discord channels and on subreddits. But what makes her so special? And why is she so popular?

Everything we know about Lisa in Phasmophobia

Although the name is given to a random female ghost, there is a common notion that the ghost named Lisa in Phasmophobia is “crazier” than the others. In fact, the first time she was mentioned was Insym’s stream. Insym is a popular content creator who mostly creates content with respect to Phasmophobia on YouTube. During the stream in question, Insym and his friends came across a “crazy” ghost who would do a lot of weird yet interesting things.

Since then, ghosts who are slightly crazier than normal have been dubbed as Lisa in Phasmophobia. It’s really strange how this trend came into being, but this is something that has stuck on for a while now. Going by the description that’s been doing rounds on the internet, Lisa could either be a Poltergeist or a Phantom in Phasmophobia. Both these ghosts have certain strengths and weaknesses. These are as follows:

A Poltergeist is capable of throwing multiple objects at once but becomes powerless when there aren’t any objects nearby.

A Phantom can reduce your sanity if you end up looking at them. However, if you take a photo of it, the Phantom disappears temporarily.

Now that you know who, or what this Lisa in Phasmophobia is. Go out there and see how Lisa treats you in the game. Good luck!

