Who is the Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer Voice Actor?

Image: miYoHo

Honkai Star Rail is packed to the brim with plenty of memorable characters and the main protagonist known as the Trailblazer is certainly one of these — it is no surprise that people want to find out their voice actors. Before you get back to ascending characters, it can be nice to know who the voices are behind your protagonist. This article will inform you of all Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer voice actors.

Voice Actors for Stelle and Caelus in Honkai Star Rail

There are a few voice actors for each Trailblazer because of localization reasons, for example, Japanese and English. Stelle is the female version of the Trailblazer and Caelus is the male version: listed below are all of the voice actors.

Stelle (Japanese Voice-over): Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa Caelus (Japanese Voice-over): Junya Enoki

Junya Enoki Stelle (English Voice-over): Unknown at the moment, update pending

Unknown at the moment, update pending Caelus (English Voice-over): Caleb Yen

You may recognize a few of these names and that is because they have been in some other popular entertainment titles whether that be in games, TV, anime, or movies. Overall we think that there is a stellar casting for the Trailblazer which ensures effective dialogue delivery. Honkai Star Rail has a lot of characters with brilliant personalities and it is nice that the Trailblazers get that treatment too.

What Have the Trailblazer Voice Actors Been in Before Honkai Star Rail?

Ishikawa is known (very well) within the gaming community for their voicing of 2B from Nier Automata. She was the voice for the Japanese voice-over and always had excellent delivery on lines. Of course, you may also know her from Attack on Titan where she voiced Mikasa Ackerman. Yen on the other hand was Zhao Yun within Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty among other titles.

Enoki has also had an array of roles such as Senjuro Rengoku from Demon Skayer and Crick from Octopath Traveler II. While you’re listening intently to all of the audio from Honkai Star Rail, you can now listen to the Trailblazers’ voices with a new understanding of who is behind them — time to jump back into the game again!

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023